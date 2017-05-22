First lady's hand swat a viral sensation

Story highlights The Trumps landed in Israel

There was a wrist flick

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning, but one moment stood out: a flick of the wrist seen 'round the world.

As the Trumps and the Netanyahus walked the red carpet following a formal welcoming ceremony and remarks, the President seems to reach for his wife's hand. The first lady appears to swat her husband's hand away with a visible flick of her wrist.

The White House has not responded to CNN's request for comment and context on the moment, but the video clip is already going viral.

"Well this is embarrassing," Israeli publication Haaretz wrote on its official Twitter account with a slow motion clip of the moment. The tweet has nearly 30,000 retweets as of this writing.

That said, the Trumps have held hands multiple times during their foreign travels this week, including minutes later on the tarmac. They briefly held hands in Saudi Arabia as they entered the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. And after the now-infamous swat, they arrived at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre hand in hand.

