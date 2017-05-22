Sessions hearing rescheduled for June

(CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no longer appearing before two congressional committees this week.
The Senate Appropriations hearing has been rescheduled for June.
Sessions was scheduled to testify before House and Senate appropriations subcommittees on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about the Justice Department budget, but he was sure to face questions over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his recusal from the Russia investigation.
Many Democrats criticized Sessions for playing a role in the firing of Comey over his recusal in the Russia investigation after Trump said that the investigation was part of his decision to dismiss Comey.
An administration official said the hearing was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict, because Sessions was traveling.