Sessions hearing rescheduled for June

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

Updated 6:05 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about organized gang violence at the Department of Justice, April 18 in Washington. Sessions spoke during a meeting of the Attorney General&#39;s Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
(CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no longer appearing before two congressional committees this week.

The Senate Appropriations hearing has been rescheduled for June.
Sessions was scheduled to testify before House and Senate appropriations subcommittees on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about the Justice Department budget, but he was sure to face questions over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his recusal from the Russia investigation.
Many Democrats criticized Sessions for playing a role in the firing of Comey over his recusal in the Russia investigation after Trump said that the investigation was part of his decision to dismiss Comey.
An administration official said the hearing was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict, because Sessions was traveling.