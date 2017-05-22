Breaking News

Chaffetz's hearing with Comey postponed

By Deirdre Walsh, CNN Senior Congressional Producer

Updated 6:03 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

(CNN)House oversight committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz has postponed his hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the Utah congressman announced Monday, after reaching former FBI Director James Comey, whom Chaffetz wanted to testify.

"Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed. @GOPoversight," Chaffetz tweeted.
The House committee had scheduled a hearing titled "Oversight of the FBI's Independence" on Wednesday, though at the time Chaffetz said he was still trying to reach Comey.
Comey has agreed to meet with the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.