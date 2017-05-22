Chaffetz's hearing with Comey postponed

(CNN) House oversight committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz has postponed his hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the Utah congressman announced Monday, after reaching former FBI Director James Comey, whom Chaffetz wanted to testify.

"Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed. @GOPoversight," Chaffetz tweeted.

The House committee had scheduled a hearing titled "Oversight of the FBI's Independence" on Wednesday, though at the time Chaffetz said he was still trying to reach Comey.