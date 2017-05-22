Ivanka Trump makes 'deeply meaningful' visit to Western Wall

Story highlights
- Ivanka Trump visited the Western Wall on Monday
- She is traveling with the President
(CNN)President Donald Trump made history on Monday when he became the first sitting president to visit Jerusalem's Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. But the trip was also "deeply meaningful" for daughter Ivanka, who appeared to cry as she visited the wall.
The Western Wall sits in Jerusalem's Old City, which was captured by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. There are separate areas for men and women's prayer.
Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and the Rabbi of the Western Wall's wife, Yael Rabinovich, Ivanka Trump solemnly placed her hand on the women's area of the Western Wall for a full minute. She smiled as she walked back toward the women and appeared to wipe away a tear, looking visibly touched by the experience.
"I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer," she posted on social media shortly after the visit.
The President's eldest daughter converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 wedding to Jared Kushner, and previously visited Jerusalem in 2010. She and her husband are practicing Modern Orthodox Jews.
She has spoken about her faith very rarely.
"We're pretty observant, more than some, less than others. I just feel like it's such an intimate thing for us," she told Vogue in 2015. "It's been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I'm also a very traditional person, and I think that's an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity."
She also wrote about observing Shabbat from sundown Friday to Saturday night in her book, "Women Who Work."
"During this time, we disconnect completely -- no emails, no TV, no phone calls, no Internet. We enjoy uninterrupted time together and it's wonderful. In addition to being a sacred part of our religion, we live in such a fast-paced world that it's enormously important to unplug and devote that time to each other," she said.
Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia with her father, stepmother, and key advisers. She will also travel with the group to Rome, Italy, later this week.