Ivanka Trump makes 'deeply meaningful' visit to Western Wall

(CNN) President Donald Trump made history on Monday when he became the first sitting president to visit Jerusalem's Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. But the trip was also "deeply meaningful" for daughter Ivanka, who appeared to cry as she visited the wall.

The Western Wall sits in Jerusalem's Old City, which was captured by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. There are separate areas for men and women's prayer.

Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and the Rabbi of the Western Wall's wife, Yael Rabinovich, Ivanka Trump solemnly placed her hand on the women's area of the Western Wall for a full minute. She smiled as she walked back toward the women and appeared to wipe away a tear, looking visibly touched by the experience.

"I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer," she posted on social media shortly after the visit.

It was deeply meaningful to visit the holiest site of my faith and to leave a note of prayer.

📷 Associated Press (AP) pic.twitter.com/9xzpZQywL2 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2017

The President's eldest daughter converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 wedding to Jared Kushner, and previously visited Jerusalem in 2010. She and her husband are practicing Modern Orthodox Jews.

Today was amazing. I visited the Kotel this am and then took a very long walk around Jerusalem. I'm so sad to be leaving Isreal tomorrow! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 20, 2010

