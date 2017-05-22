(CNN) As bombshell reports about the circumstances of former FBI director James Comey's firing continue to rock the White House, Democratic lawmakers have increasingly said it's starting to sound like President Trump may have obstructed justice. But the appointment of Robert Mueller as a special counsel won't get at the root problem of Russian meddling into the US, according to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

"I believe we should look into obstruction of justice," Gillibrand told David Axelrod on The Axe Files, a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "I think this is a serious concern to be firing a FBI director in the middle of an investigation that relates to you and your administration."

"It's hugely problematic" if these reports are true, Gillibrand said. "These are horrible things and they all sound like obstruction of justice."

Although Democrats have been leading the call for such an inquiry, Gillibrand believes that these reports are concerning to members on both sides of the aisle.

