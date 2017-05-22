Washington Post: Trump asked DNI, NSA to deny evidence of Russia collusion

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.

CNN has not yet confirmed the Post's reporting.

Trump's requests to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers came after then-FBI Director James Comey publicly revealed before the House intelligence committee in March that the FBI had an investigation into collusion to influence the 2016 election, according to the Post. The Post's sources said Coats and Rogers both refused Trump's requests.

In a response to CNN, a White House spokesperson said: "The White House does not confirm or deny unsubstantiated claims based on illegal leaks from anonymous individuals. The President will continue to focus on his agenda that he was elected to pursue by the American people."