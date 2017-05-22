Breaking News

Washington Post: Trump asked DNI, NSA to deny evidence of Russia collusion

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 7:30 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

White House responds to Washington Post report
White House responds to Washington Post report

    White House responds to Washington Post report

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.

CNN has not yet confirmed the Post's reporting.
Trump's requests to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers came after then-FBI Director James Comey publicly revealed before the House intelligence committee in March that the FBI had an investigation into collusion to influence the 2016 election.
The Post's sources said Coats and Rogers both refused Trump's requests.
CNN reported in February that the White House had asked the FBI to push back against stories in the press about potential coordination between Trump associates and Russia.