Washington Post: Trump asked DNI, NSA to deny evidence of Russia collusion

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.

CNN has not yet confirmed the Post's reporting.

Trump's requests to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers came after then-FBI Director James Comey publicly revealed before the House intelligence committee in March that the FBI had an investigation into collusion to influence the 2016 election.

The Post's sources said Coats and Rogers both refused Trump's requests.