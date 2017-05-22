Boston Celtics GM encourages son to run for Chaffetz seat

Story highlights Rep. Jason Chaffetz is planning to leave Congress in June before the end of his term

Washington (CNN) Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge -- like any hot NBA shooter -- is in heat-check mode.

Coming off one of the most successful stretches in post-Larry Bird franchise history -- a week that saw the Celtics advance to the semifinals of the NBA playoffs and win the coveted first overall pick in the upcoming draft -- Ainge has locked onto a new target: Rep. Jason Chaffetz's seat in Congress.

Ainge sent a tweet last Thursday encouraging his son, Tanner, to make a bid.

"With vacancy created in the house, I'm encouraging my son Tanner to run. He has the integrity, edu, exp to rep UT in DC. #AingeforCongress?" the Celtics executive wrote.

With vacancy created in the house, I'm encouraging my son Tanner to run. He has the integrity, edu, exp, to rep UT in DC. #AingeforCongress? — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 18, 2017

Ainge's message did not indicate which political party Ainge backed.

