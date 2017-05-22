Nicky Hayden dies five days after cycling crash

Story highlights American MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden dies aged 35

Hayden was involved in a cycling crash five days ago

He was crowned MotoGP world champion in 2006

(CNN) Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died five days after being involved in a cycling accident in Italy, according to Italy's ANSA news agency and Red Bull Honda, a sponsor of Hayden. He was 35.

Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP world champion, had been hospitalized at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, following a cycling accident last week.

"It is with great sadness that Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has to announce that Nicky Hayden has succumbed to injuries suffered during an incident while riding his bicycle last Wednesday," Red Bull Honda posted on its website Monday.

The statement also said that fiancée Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy, who flew in from the US, were at his side.

"On behalf of the whole Hayden family and Nicky's fiancée Jackie I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support -- it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people's lives in such a positive way," Tommy Hayden said.

