Story highlights Senate bill would allow adoption agencies to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds

ACLU: "... our lawmakers seem determined to make discrimination Texas's chief export"

(CNN) The Texas House of Representatives on Sunday approved a limited "bathroom bill" that would require public high school students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates.

The measure now goes back to the Senate, which previously approved a broader version mandating that standard for everyone using public restrooms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott had made the issue a priority for the legislative session, which is scheduled to conclude May 29.

Also Sunday, the Senate said adoption agencies should be able to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds. The bill already had House approval and now also goes to Abbott.

Texas lawmakers also have proposed bills or amendments allowing "religious liberty" exemptions for lawyers, pharmacists and nurses.