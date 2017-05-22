Story highlights Senate bill would allow adoption agencies to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds

(CNN) Texas lawmakers call it a push for conservative values. Critics call it discrimination.

In a flurry of activity before the state's legislative session wraps May 29, Texas lawmakers are pushing through controversial bills that affect children and touch on hot-button issues of sexuality and religion.

On Sunday, the state Senate passed a bill that would allow adoption agencies to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds. The bill already had House approval and now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

And lawmakers weren't done. The same day, the Texas House of Representatives approved a limited "bathroom bill" that would require public high school students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates. The measure now goes back to the Senate, which previously approved a broader version mandating that standard for everyone using public restrooms.

Abbott had made the issue a priority for the legislative session. Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers also have proposed bills or amendments allowing "religious liberty" exemptions for lawyers, pharmacists and nurses.