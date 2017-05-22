Breaking News

Tick bite temporarily paralyzes 3-year-old

By Kwegyirba Croffie, CNN

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fleas and bees are among the most common summertime stings and bites—and are also among the most painful.
Photos: Summer is bite season
Fleas and bees are among the most common summertime stings and bites—and are also among the most painful.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The black widow&#39;s bite releases venom that causes chest pain and muscle cramps, which can usually be remedied with anti-venom or muscle relaxant.
Photos: Summer is bite season
The black widow's bite releases venom that causes chest pain and muscle cramps, which can usually be remedied with anti-venom or muscle relaxant.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
A brown recluse&#39;s venom can cause ulcers and rotting skin, wounds usually heal with proper care and cleaning.
Photos: Summer is bite season
A brown recluse's venom can cause ulcers and rotting skin, wounds usually heal with proper care and cleaning.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Four months after a brown recluse spider bite.
Photos: Summer is bite season
Four months after a brown recluse spider bite.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
If you don&#39;t remove a tick within 36 to 48 hours, you should get antibiotic treatment.
Photos: Summer is bite season
If you don't remove a tick within 36 to 48 hours, you should get antibiotic treatment.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
A tick bite&#39;s telltale bull&#39;s-eye rash.
Photos: Summer is bite season
A tick bite's telltale bull's-eye rash.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Life-threatening allergic reactions to honey bee stings are rare but if you know you have such an allergy, carry an EpiPen at all times.
Photos: Summer is bite season
Life-threatening allergic reactions to honey bee stings are rare but if you know you have such an allergy, carry an EpiPen at all times.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
01 bugs bite flea bite02 bug bites black widow03 bug bites brown recluse04 bug bites brown recluse wound05 bug bites tick burrowed06 bug bites tick bulls eye rash07 bug bites honey bee

Story highlights

  • The Lewis family became concerned when Evelyn couldn't stand
  • An emergency doctor suspected a tick bite and found one on her scalp

(CNN)A normal bedtime routine turned into a trip to the emergency room for an Oregon couple and their 3-year-old after she experienced partial paralysis because of a tick bite.

Amanda Lewis of La Grande described the scare on Facebook, saying her daughter, Evelyn, became fussy after a bath on May 12 and couldn't stand.
Amanda Lewis and her husband, Lantz, posted a video of their daughter still struggling to stand the next morning; the couple asked family members who are nurses for help figuring what was wrong. The video has since been watched more than 17 million times.
"Evelyn started acting a little weird last night around bedtime. She didn't want to stand up after her bath to get into her pajamas. I helped her and got her in bed. She was a little fussy last night and I ended up sleeping in bed with her all night," Amanda Lewis posted.
The girl's symptoms began to get worse, and since Lantz has a history with cancer, they rushed Evelyn to the ER.
Read More
Lantz Lewis told CNN, "I was in the Navy, and they found a rare brain tumor typically found in children. I couldn't run straight, and I felt dizzy, so our minds starting going to that."
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
At the hospital, the doctor told the couple he had seen fewer than a dozen children Evelyn's age with similar symptoms over the past 15 years and suggested the cause may be a tick.
"He combed one side of her head and then started combing the back and found the tick," Lantz said. "He left, got some gloves and a pair of tweezers and pulled it off."
The doctor found a dog tick on Evelyn and told the couple they are not the type that carry Lyme disease.
Goudarz Molaei, a research scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, says he has seen larger numbers of ticks this year and is predicting more Lyme infections because of higher infection rates among them.
Don&#39;t let the bugs bite: Prevention and treatment
Don't let the bugs bite: Prevention and treatment
Historically, in the winter, the station doesn't receive many ticks for testing, he said: one or two per month, maybe five at the most.
"This year so far, we've received hundreds of ticks," Molaei said. "Since April 1, we've received nearly 1,000 ticks." This greater abundance comes as a result of two consecutive warm winters, which the insects are better able to survive, and longer springs and summers. Peak season is expected to be around June or July.
Join the conversation

See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tick bites can rarely cause paralysis because of a toxin in the insect's saliva. Symptoms usually resolve soon after the tick is removed.
The next day, Evelyn was back to normal. Her dad said her only complaint over the next couple of days was itching on her head, where the scab was.
In an update on Facebook, Amanda Lewis wrote, "She is now pretty much completely back to her feisty little self."
Lantz Lewis said the couple is surprised at how many views the video has gotten. "We had no intention of making it public. The doctor said this could be a bad tick year, and the video can help show the symptoms parents should look for."

CNN's Susan Scutti contributed to this report.