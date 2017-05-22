Security incident at Sweden's Landvetter Airport

Story highlights There is "an indication of explosives" in a bag found in the departure hall, airport spokesman says

The airport is evacuating about 600 passengers from grounded planes

(CNN) Swedish police are working to determine if there are explosives in a bag found at Landvetter Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden, authorities said Monday evening.

Airport spokesman Anders Porelius said the situation is "ongoing," and that there is an "indication of explosives" in a bag found at Sweden's second-largest airport.

Police said a "suspected dangerous object" was discovered in the departure hall of the airport.