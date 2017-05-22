Manchester Arena explosion: 19 dead after blast at Ariana Grande concert

Manchester, England (CNN) At least 19 people are dead and almost 60 injured in what police are treating as a terrorist incident Monday night at Manchester Arena, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing.

As concertgoers -- many of them young fans of the singer -- were beginning to leave the arena after Grande's closing set, an explosion rocked the area. Confusion followed as people fled in search of safety, and the sound of wailing sirens soon cut through the smoky air outside the arena.

A US official said suicide bombing is now considered to be the "likely" reason for the blast and a male at the scene in Manchester has been identified as the probable bomber.

A US Department of Homeland Security statement said it was "closely monitoring" the situation and added that the department has "no information to indicate a 'specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States.'"

Law enforcement officials: suicide bombing the likely reason for the blast

The incident took place outside the 20,000-seat venue in a public space

Male at the scene has been identified as probable attacker

UK Prime Minister Theresa May: incident an "appalling terrorist attack"

Emergency phone line set up: +44 (0)161 856 9400

The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.

"Ariana was off the stage, she'd finished her set," he said. "I looked around because I heard this big bang, people screaming and crying and flooded towards the stage."

Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise." Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims." Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Paramedics respond to the scene. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available." Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People are escorted away from the arena. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert An injured man is helped at the scene. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People hug near armed police who responded to the scene. Hide Caption 11 of 11

The city's Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital was blocked off to all but essential staff due to what the facility called a major incident.

Grande, who had just finished the first of three scheduled UK performances when the blast hit, was not injured. She tweeted several hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

After the initial incident, police carried out a precautionary controlled explosion nearby but the item turned out to be discarded clothing, not a "suspicious item," Greater Manchester Police said.

JUST WATCHED Dashcam captures moment of the explosion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dashcam captures moment of the explosion 00:53

The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande, who is on a European and Latin American tour.

Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concertgoers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.

I never ment to record this but this is me leaving ariana grande #DangerousWomantour #ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe and got out pic.twitter.com/TLu73UBl0x — Rhianna burke (@RhiannaBurke) May 22, 2017

Distraught, waiting by the phone

Manchester resident Charlotte Campbell told CNN her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, went to the concert with a friend, and neither had been in contact since the explosion.

"We've tried everything we can. They're telling us to wait by the phones. Her dad is out looking. ... It's the most horrible feeling ever, to know your daughter is there and you don't know whether she's dead or alive," she said.

Through tears, Campbell said she didn't know how anyone could do this to "innocent children."

"I want her home and I want her safe. ... I just want her to walk through the door."

JUST WATCHED Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive 01:22

Eyewitness Karen Ford had taken her 13-year-old daughter to the concert.

"It was mayhem on the street, there were children crying, trying to get in touch with parents, parents on their phones trying to contact their kids," she said, adding that cell connection was poor as so many people were using their phones simultaneously.

"I brought my baby home, which some people won't be (able to do) tonight."

A nearby Holiday Inn hotel became a focal point for parents searching for their children who had been at the concert. Some hotels opened their doors to people who could not get home due to an area lockdown.

Taxis and local people offered free rides to those affected.

Manchester Victoria railway station, which is next to the arena, will remain closed Tuesday, UK National Rail announced.

Politicians, stars react

Universal Music Group, parent company for Grande's record label, Republic Records, posted a statement on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," the post says.

Grande's publicist, Joseph Carozza, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the performer was safe

"Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement, confirming that police are treating the incident as a terror attack. She has suspended campaigning for June 8 general election and will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning. The Scottish National Party suspended campaign events that were scheduled for Tuesday.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

The leader of Britain's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, offered support on Twitter. "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

Musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry all offered supportive tweets.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017