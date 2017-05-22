Breaking News

British police: 19 fatalities after incident at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

By Samantha Beech and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 8:27 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

  • Witness: "It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running"
  • Manchester police: "There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured"

(CNN)[Breaking news update, 8:22 p.m. ET]

Greater Manchester Police say at least 19 people are confirmed dead in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise" at Manchester Arena.
[Previous story published at 8:16 p.m. ET]
Nineteen people were killed and about 50 injured following an incident Monday at Manchester Arena in England, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing, Greater Manchester Police said.
In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene."
The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during Grande's concert Monday night. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people, who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK, on her European and Latin American tour.
Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion as the concert was ending. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area.
"It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running," he said.
Delgago said: "There were people on the floor ... There was a lot of confusion."
Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concert goers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available." They later tweeted that a "casualty bureau" was being set up at the arena site.
British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.
Video from near the scene showed a caravan of ambulances heading to the arena.
Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn offered support on Twitter. "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."
Musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry all offered supportive tweets.
Perry tweeted Monday that she is "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."