British police: Fatalities after incident at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Story highlights
- Manchester police: "There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured"
- The incident occurred during a concert by singer Ariana Grande
(CNN)There are fatalities following an incident at Manchester Arena in England on Monday, according to local police.
In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."
The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.
Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concert goers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.