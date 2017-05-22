British police: Fatalities after incident at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Story highlights Manchester police: "There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured"

The incident occurred during a concert by singer Ariana Grande

(CNN) There are fatalities following an incident at Manchester Arena in England on Monday, according to local police.

In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available."

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena came after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concert goers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.

I never ment to record this but this is me leaving ariana grande #DangerousWomantour #ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe and got out pic.twitter.com/TLu73UBl0x — Rhianna burke (@RhiannaBurke) May 22, 2017