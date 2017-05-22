Breaking News

Manchester: No stranger to adversity

By Steve George, CNN

Updated 11:53 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion. Police have confirmed they are responding to an incident during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock (8828037e) Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion. Police have confirmed they are responding to an incident during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. Reported Explosion at Manchester Arena, UK - 22 May 2017

(CNN)The city of Manchester, where at least 19 people were killed by a suspected suicide attacker at a music concert Monday night, is no stranger to tragedy.

In 1996, less than a mile from the Manchester Arena, the site of Monday night's explosion, the IRA detonated a powerful truck-bomb -- their largest ever on the British mainland --injuring hundreds and ripping apart the city center, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Then, like now, the city was united in its response, as the community rallied around those affected.
Immediately after Monday night's incident, with train services temporarily halted, and traffic in the city at a standstill, the hashtag #RoomForManchester began trending on Twitter, as hundreds of local people took to the social media platform with offers of spare beds and car rides to those left stranded.
Such big-heartedness is typical of Manchester, a city characterized within the UK by its strong sense of local spirit and generosity: Mancunians are proud of their city and local bluster has it that Manchester is the "greatest city in the world."
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/europe/manchester-arena-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in what is being treated as a &quot;terrorist incident until police know otherwise.&quot;
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise."
People gather outside the arena. &quot;We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,&quot; police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. &quot;The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.&quot;
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a &quot;loud bang&quot; a couple of minutes after Grande&#39;s set had finished.
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were &quot;responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.&quot;
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Huge student population

Though among Britain's oldest and most established cities -- often vying with Birmingham for the title of the UK's second city after the capital London -- Manchester is also a young city, home to the UK's largest university and one of Europe's largest student populations. It has around 100,000 students, many from overseas, spread across the city's three main universities.
Monday's Ariana Grande concert at the 21,000 capacity Manchester Arena, in the heart of the lively downtown area, was close to both the city's 13th century cathedral and the popular Printworks entertainment hub, which would likely have likely have been packed with young people and college students.
The downtown area itself, a mix of grand Victorian statement architecture and recently regenerated and contemporary buildings, is a popular nightlife destination, that draws in thousands from across the Greater Manchester area each evening.
The city is still famed for its music scene, which thrived in the 1980s and 1990s with groups like Joy Division, the Smiths, New Order and Oasis. It's also home to Manchester United and Manchester City -- premier league football clubs that have massive followings at home and overseas.

Hotel becomes refuge

Early witness footage shows frightened concert goers fleeing from the arena towards Victoria Station, a major transport hub.
Several blocks away, on the city's main High Street, is the Holiday Inn Express, where according to early reports online, as many as 50 unaccompanied children -- who became separated from their parents during the ensuing commotion -- are being cared for by staff and locals.
The city's police and emergency services appear to have been quick to respond, likely having practiced for such an event.
In 2015, a US federal jury found Manchester resident Abid Naseer guilty of plotting with al Qaeda to bomb the Arndale shopping center in the city's downtown area. The Manchester plot was allegedly part of a three-pronged plan in 2009, that included attacks on the New York City subway system and on a newsroom in Copenhagen. None were carried out.
Early images of the Manchester Arena incident showed lines of ambulances outside the arena and armed police units helping to secure the area, with warnings being distributed to "stay away" from the arena.