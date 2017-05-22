Breaking News

Ariana Grande concert incident: Live updates

By Ben Westcott and Emily Smith, CNN

Updated 8:57 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

UK Incident at Ariana Grande Concert
(CNN)British police have confirmed 19 people have been killed in what's being treated as a terrorist incident at Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area as emergency services work to examine the scope of the suspected attack.

Main developments:

  • 19 people dead and around 50 injured, Greater Manchester Police say
  • Explosions reported at 10:35 p.m. on Monday night, local time
  • The incident took place outside the venue in a public space, Manchester Arena says
  • Venue held 20,000 people, many young fans