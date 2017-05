Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an incident during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. People were urged to stay away from Manchester Arena after reports of two loud explosions during the concert. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Photos: Fatalities confirmed at Ariana Grande concert

People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."