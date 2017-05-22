(CNN) Seth Meyers may have issued an on-air invite to House Speaker Paul Ryan, but the "Late Night" host is not holding his breath waiting for the RSVP.

"I have great doubts he will ever come on our show," Meyers told reporters in a recent roundtable. "Paul Ryan will go on any show if he can talk about health care and tax cuts, but I think he knows that if he came on our show, we want to ask about the behavior of the president, and I don't think he has any thirst to answer those questions."

Being turned down by prospective Republican guests is nothing new for Meyers.

Back in October, just weeks before Donald Trump would win the election, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" did four nights of shows from Washington D.C. and found it difficult to book Republican guests -- despite, as Meyers put it, "trying very hard."

"The reality is, before the election, [Republicans] also didn't think Trump would win and they didn't want to have to go on TV and talk about him and defend him," he said. "And I think to some degree that's still the biggest issue for Republicans."

