(CNN)A former White House photographer is back on presidential duty thanks to Netflix.
Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, has been enlisted by the company to chronicle "House of Cards" president Frank Underwood's visit to Washington D.C. on Monday.
Kevin Spacey, who portrays the character, will make stops at iconic D.C. landmarks throughout the day as Underwood as part of the campaign.
The first photo in the series features Spacey as Underwood on his way to Union Station, sitting alongside his on-screen chief of staff Doug Stamper, who is played by Michael Kelly.
Souza first started following presidents during the Ronald Reagan administration.
In the days since Obama's White House departure, he has become known on Instagram for using his vast archives for timely and topical posts. Publisher Little, Brown and Company announced last month that Souza will be publishing a book with over 300 of the thousands of photos he took during Obama's presidency.
Monday's tour of D.C. is not the first time Netflix has brought the world of "House of Cards" to the nation's capital.
Last year, the company staged an event at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery to unveil a painting of the fictional POTUS by British artist Jonathan Yeo.
Spacey appeared in character and members of the actual White House press corps attended.
"House of Cards" Season 5 delves right back into the complicated lives of the Underwoods, with Frank and Claire (Robin Wright) fighting harder than ever to keep their spot in the White House.
The entire 13-episode season will be available for streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30.