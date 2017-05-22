Story highlights Pete Souza will photograph Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood

The first photo in the series features Spacey as Underwood in D.C.

(CNN) A former White House photographer is back on presidential duty thanks to Netflix.

Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, has been enlisted by the company to chronicle "House of Cards" president Frank Underwood's visit to Washington D.C. on Monday.

Kevin Spacey, who portrays the character, will make stops at iconic D.C. landmarks throughout the day as Underwood as part of the campaign.

JUST WATCHED 'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show 02:56

The first photo in the series features Spacey as Underwood on his way to Union Station, sitting alongside his on-screen chief of staff Doug Stamper, who is played by Michael Kelly.

Souza first started following presidents during the Ronald Reagan administration.

Read More