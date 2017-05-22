Inside Beyoncé's baby shower

Story highlights The Carters had a shower over the weekend

It was a star-studded event

(CNN) Don't act like you didn't know Beyoncé was going to shut it down when it came to her baby shower.

Queen Bey's "Carter push party" was held this weekend to celebrate the coming of twins for the superstar singer and her husband Jay Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter.

Thanks to social media, we commoners can all enjoy highlights from the day.

Beyoncé shared images of her henna decorated belly, along with photos of her and the hubs decked out in African attire.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT