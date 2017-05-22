'Bachelorette' premiere: Rachel Lindsay is swept off her feet [literally]

These men had clearly brushed up on previous seasons because they pulled out all the stops.

Bryce, 30, a firefighter from Orlando swept Lindsay off her feet, literally. Although one might think that was a bit too soon for such extreme physical contact, she seemed to find it romantic.

Blake E., 31, who had already met Lindsay during the "After The Final Rose" episode for "The Bachelor" in March, made up for his awkward first impression by hiring a marching band for his grand entrance.

Matt, 32, a construction sales rep, opted for a penguin costume instead of a suit and told Lindsay that "once penguins find their soul mates they tend to mate for life and with any luck I hope that's me."

Lindsay seemed to approve of the costume, as her response was "I love that. I love penguins even more now."

From jumping out of the back of an ambulance to bringing new meaning to "breaking the ice," the suitors definitely got creative.

But despite the fun and games, Lindsay made it very clear that she is on a mission -- to find her husband.

"I want to be married. I want a family. I want children," she told one of the men. "I'm at that point in my life ... I'm looking for someone who makes me feel something that none of the other guys do."

One of the contestants who is clearly a frontrunner this season is Bryan, a chiropractor from Miami. He managed to lock lips with Lindsay not once but twice. Suffice to say she gave him the first impression rose.