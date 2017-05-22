(CNN) "We know after four months of the Trump Administration that no one person, not even a president, can stop the climate movement," Al Gore told press today at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eleven years after screening the Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," the former vice president arrived to the French Riviera with a sequel, along with cautious optimism -- even regarding President Trump.

"I do believe that there is a better than even chance that he will surprise many by keeping the US in the Paris Agreement," said Gore. "I don't know that he will, but I think there is a chance that he will."

Gore described the "honor" of screening the movie in France, the nation which orchestrated the signing of 2016's climate change agreement, and had praise for Nicolas Hulot, the country's new Minister of Ecology, responsible for climate matters.

Meanwhile, Gore described his relief when President Macron was elected, saying "his policy announcements concerning climate are truly inspiring... I think he brings a tremendous and much needed new burst of hope to the world's pursuit of the solutions to the climate crisis."

Read More