Arizona Muse's six definitive designs

Arizona Muse was interviewed at the launch of a charity initiative for Women for Women International, an organization supporting women in countries affected by conflict. Muse, along with Naomi Campbell, Mary Katrantzou, Manolo Blahnik and others, has reimagined the classic Havaiana sandal for a charity auction on July 1st.

London (CNN) Supermodel Arizona Muse is a well-known figure in the fashion world -- having graced the covers of Vogue and i-D and fronted campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Chanel -- but she also has a surprising passion for design.

Perhaps following in the footsteps of her ancestor Alfred Waterhouse, the English architect who designed the Natural History Museum in London, Muse had her eye on a career in architecture from an early age.

"If you'd asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to be, I would have said an architect," she commented.

Muse's mother was a textile restorer and her father, a dealer in ancient art.

"I think that growing up with these influences, coming from each of my parents, really gave me an appreciation for art, beauty and color," she explained.

Maggie's Centres

