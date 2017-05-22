Seoul (CNN) Millions took to the streets to demand she step down. A top court ousted her from office. Now, Park Geun-hye, South Korea's former president, will appear in the dock -- the final chapter in a corruption scandal that led to her downfall.

Park's trial begins Tuesday at the Seoul Central District Court and is likely to last for several months. Park is expected to defend charges of corruption, coercion and leaking confidential information to a non-public servant.

Some 500 people lined up on Friday at Seoul court to apply for one of 68 courtroom seats to get a ringside view. One woman, who had lined up for an hour and didn't want to give her name, told CNN that she wanted to see the trial because she wanted "to view justice, to see it play out with her own eyes."

Those who didn't get a seat will be subject to blanket coverage from the South Korean media, which is already speculating over whether Park will appear in the dock wearing prison garb or regular clothes -- although the trial itself won't be televised.

"I am very curious about whether she is going to receive a fair public trial just like any civilian without special treatment," said 29-year-old Kim Han-min.

"The suspect abused the mighty power and position as President to take bribes from companies and infringed upon the freedom of corporate management and leaked important confidential official information," the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on her arrest.

Park was accused of being unduly influenced by her longtime friend and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, who is also on trial for abuse of power and fraud. The court that upheld her impeachment her agreed with accusations that Park had abused her authority in helping Choi raise donations from companies for foundations she had set up.

"I just want the truth to be revealed. Our people are divided... Some people still respect her while some hate her," said a 67-year-old woman from Incheon, who didn't want to give her name.

Also indicted in the trial is Lotte chairman Shin Dong-bin, a billionaire businessmen who was allegedly involved in bribery.

In 1995, former presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo were charged for military mutiny, treason and graft.