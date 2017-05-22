Breaking News

Another set of remains found in raised Sewol ferry

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Remains that appear to belong to a human were found in the wreckage of the Sewol ferry Monday, an official from South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries told CNN.

The ferry sunk more than three years ago, killing 304 people. Most of the victims were teenagers on a school trip to Jeju island.
South Korean authorities raised the vessel in March, hoping they could find the the missing bodies of nine people. Two have been identified.
    A relative of a victim weeps as she and others stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken Sewol ferry on April 15, 2015 -- one day before the one year anniversary of the disaster.
    A relative hands out flowers to others on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry. More than 100 relatives of victims of South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster tearfully cast flowers into the sea.
    A man hold a flower as he stands on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken Sewol ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo.
    The mother of Sewol ferry disaster victim, Danwon High School student Lim Kyung-Bin, attends a rally to pay tribute to the victims of the ferry disaster on April 11, 2015, Seoul, South Korea.
    Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster march across a bridge over the Han river in Seoul on April 5, 2015. More than 200 people participated in the march from Ansan city. Many of them were the parents of the 250 students who died when the overloaded ferry sank off Jindo on April 16, 2014.
    Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry hold portraits of victims during a rally on April 5, 2015 in Seoul. Relatives, students and citizens attended the vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the ferry disaster and demanded that the wreckage be salvaged.
    Sewol ferry captain Lee Joon-Seok was acquitted of murder, avoiding a death sentence, but was sentenced to 36 years in jail on November 11 for his role in the maritime disaster that killed more than 300.
    Shoes believed to belong to the missing and the deceased are on display at the harbor.
    Jindo harbor, where the search operation is based, has become a memorial for those who lost their lives. Yellow ribbons and photos are displayed as people come to pay their respects.
    A joint government-civilian task force is still looking for the missing, but winter is fast approaching.
    Ten are still missing from tragic ferry sinking last April, which killed more than 300. Six months later, families are still waiting for their loved ones to be found. The parents of 16-year-old Huh Da-yoon, pictured, are among them.
    The families of the ten who remain missing have been waiting in Jindo Indoor Gymnasium since the first day. Families can watch search mission in real time on a large monitor in the gym.
    South Korean President Park Geun-hye weeps while delivering a speech to the nation about the sunken ferry Sewol at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, May 19. More than 200 bodies have been found and nearly 100 people remain missing after the ferry sank April 16 off South Korea's southwest coast.
    Police in Seoul detain a protester during a march Saturday, May 17, for victims of the Sewol.
    A girl in Seoul holds a candle during a service paying tribute to the victims of the Sewol on Wednesday, April 30.
    People pay tribute to victims at a memorial altar in Ansan, South Korea, on Tuesday, April 29.
    A police officer holds an umbrella for a relative of a missing ferry passenger Monday, April 28, in Jindo, South Korea.
    South Korean Buddhists carry lanterns in a parade in Seoul on Saturday, April 26, to honor the memory of the dead and the safe return of the missing.
    Divers search for people in the waters near Jindo on April 26.
    People in Ansan attend a memorial for the victims on April 26.
    A diver jumps into the sea near the sunken ferry on Friday, April 25.
    A relative of a passenger weeps while waiting for news of his missing loved one at a port in Jindo on April 25.
    People attend a memorial for the victims at the Olympic Memorial Hall in Ansan on Thursday, April 24.
    Yellow ribbons honoring the victims flap in the wind as a hearse carrying a victim's body leaves Danwon High School in Ansan on April 24. Most of the people on board the ferry were high school students on their way to the resort island of Jeju.
    People attend a memorial for the victims at Olympic Memorial Hall in Ansan.
    Search personnel dive into the sea on Wednesday, April 23.
    Flares light up the search area on Tuesday, April 22.
    The sun sets over the site of the sunken ferry on April 22.
    A relative of a ferry passenger prays as she waits for news in Jindo on April 22.
    The search for victims continues April 22 in the waters of the Yellow Sea.
    Rescue workers in Jindo carry the body of a passenger on Monday, April 21.
    Divers jump into the water on April 21 to search for passengers near the buoys that mark the site of the sunken ferry.
    Search operations continue as flares illuminate the scene near Jindo on Sunday, April 20.
    Relatives of missing passengers grieve April 20 in Jindo.
    Relatives of passengers look out at the sea from Jindo on April 20.
    Police officers in Jindo stand guard Saturday, April 19, to prevent relatives of the ferry's missing passengers from jumping in the water. Some relatives said they will swim to the shipwreck site and find their missing family members by themselves.
    Family members of missing passengers hug as they await news of their missing relatives at Jindo Gymnasium on April 19.
    South Korean Navy Ship Salvage Unit members prepare to salvage the sunken ferry and search for missing people on April 19.
    Lee Joon Suk, the captain of the Sewol, is escorted to the court that issued his arrest warrant Friday, April 18, in Mokpo, South Korea.
    A woman cries as she waits for news on missing passengers April 18 in Jindo.
    A searchlight illuminates the capsized ferry on Thursday, April 17.
    A woman cries during a candlelight vigil at Danwon High School in Ansan, South Korea, on April 17.
    Family members of passengers aboard the sunken ferry gather at a gymnasium in Jindo on April 17.
    The body of a victim is moved at a hospital in Mokpo on April 17.
    Relatives of a passenger cry at a port in Jindo on April 17 as they wait for news on the rescue operation.
    South Korean coast guard members and rescue teams search for passengers at the site of the sunken ferry on April 17.
    A relative of a passenger cries as she waits for news on Wednesday, April 16.
    Relatives check a list of survivors April 16 in Jindo.
    Rescue crews attempt to save passengers from the ferry on April 16.
    A relative waits for a missing loved one at the port in Jindo.
    Parents at Danwon High School search for names of their children among the list of survivors. Ansan is a suburb of Seoul, the South Korean capital.
    Helicopters hover over the ferry as rescue operations continue April 16.
    Officials escort rescued passengers April 16 in Jindo.
    A passenger is helped onto a rescue boat on April 16.
    A passenger is rescued from the sinking ship on April 16.
    The remains of a third person were discovered relatively intact, the official said. Authorities will conduct DNA testing to identify the individual.
    The operation to lift the ship out of the sea involved some 450 people, including 50 divers, according to Lee Cheol-jo, head of the Sewol salvaging committee.
    An investigation into the sinking found evidence of negligence by the coast guard and the ship's captain and crew.
    Lee Joon-seok, the captain, was found guilty of murder on appeal and sentenced to life in prison.
    The incident was a black mark on the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who appeared to be absent during the unfolding disaster. Park has since been impeached and is facing corruption charges unrelated to the Sewol disaster.

    CNN's James Griffiths and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report