Story highlights More than a hundred men arrested in Jakarta after an alleged gay sex party

Human rights activists say it is part of an ongoing crackdown on the country's LGBT community

(CNN) A raid by police on a gym and sauna in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday evening is being seen by some as the latest evidence of a crackdown on the rights of the country's LGBT population.

Police detained 141 men as part of the raid on the establishment in North Jakarta, said Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Argo Yuwono, the head of public relations for the Jakarta Police Department.

Ten people have been charged with violating Indonesia's pornography laws, with police pointing to evidence including condoms, CCTV recordings and mattresses. The rest remain detained and are under investigation, though not officially charged, Argo said.

The sauna was allegedly holding a sex party, promoted as "The Wild One," for which guests were charged 185,000 Indonesian rupees (US$14) to attend, Argo said.

"We are still ... examining the perpetrators one by one, this takes time," Argo told CNN Indonesia Monday.

Read More