The President abroad:
-- President Donald Trump landed in Israel today, the second country on his first trip abroad since taking office. Trump met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and said "I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," in an effort to rebut claims his conversation with Russian diplomats damaged intel sharing with Israel. Trump also became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall. Read full analysis of the day here.
-- It's worth mentioning that Trump started this presidential journey in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, where he (in no particular order): gave a speech on Islam to Muslim leaders; touched a glowing orb and lit up the internet; and, according to the White House, slipped when he said "Islamic extremism" because he was "exhausted." Oh, and Melania got rave reviews in the Saudi press -- while also stirring up some controversy -- over her outfits.
Elsewhere:
-- Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is expected to plead the Fifth in response to a Senate subpoena on the Russia probe.
-- The suspect in a fatal stabbing at the University of Maryland is a member of the "Alt-Reich" Facebook group, police say. (Related: A report from The Guardian gives new insights on how Facebook handles violent and disturbing content.)
-- A black congressman was threatened with lynching after calling for Trump's impeachment.
-- The Supreme Court said North Carolina created illegal congressional district maps.
-- It's out with the old and in with the new at Ford. The car giant's new CEO has a track record that includes self-driving cars, office furniture sales -- and hiring a football coach.
-- Trump's budget plan will include paid family leave and $800 billion in Medicare cuts.
-- Water breached the entrance to the Arctic's "Doomsday" seed vault, one of humanity's last hopes after a global catastrophe.
-- Pediatricians warn against giving juice to children younger than one.
-- Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden died five days after being involved in a cycling accident in Italy.