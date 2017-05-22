An elephant crushes a hunter to death after it is fatally shot

Harare (CNN) A big game hunter was crushed to death after an elephant, which his friends had fatally shot, collapsed on top of him.

Theunis Botha was out hunting with friends at the Good Luck Farm in Gwayi, Zimbabwe, when they came across a herd of breeding elephants.

"The unfortunate incident happened when the hunting party got in the middle of a breeding herd of elephants and were attacked by female elephants," Nyasha Simukai a spokesman for Zimbabwe National Parks, told CNN.



Simukai said Botha, 51, was killed when colleagues fatally shot an elephant that then fell on top of him. It happened Friday.

Theunis Botha opened his business in 1983.

