Sea lion grabs girl and pulls her into water

(CNN) Some tourists in British Columbia got a bit of a scare when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.

Michael Fujiwara was sitting on a dock at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia on Saturday, when the California sea lion popped its head out of the water.

Fujiwara grabbed his phone and started shooting video.

He says the animal attracted a lot of attention and the girl and her family came to the edge of the dock.

"Her family started feeding the animal and the sea lion started to become comfortable," Fujiwara said. In the video, you can hear people laughing and whistling at sea lion and holding their hands over the water, as if they were holding a treat.

