Aid worker killed, another abducted in Kabul attack

Finnish woman was abducted by attackers

(CNN) A German woman was shot and killed and her Afghan guard beheaded when attackers targeted a guest house for aid workers Saturday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Afghan Interior Ministry acting spokesman Najib Danish.

A Finnish woman also staying at the guest house was abducted, Danish said.

Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs is investigating, according to a statement from the Finnish government. "At the moment, the identity of the kidnappers is not known," the statement said.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed a German national was killed in the Kabul attack. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said German authorities are in touch with officials in Kabul, but declined to provide further details.

