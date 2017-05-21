Aid worker killed, another abducted in Kabul attack

Story highlights
- German aid worker killed, guard beheaded, Afghan official said
- Finnish woman was abducted by attackers
(CNN)A German woman was shot and killed and her Afghan guard beheaded when attackers targeted a guest house for aid workers Saturday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Afghan Interior Ministry acting spokesman Najib Danish.
A Finnish woman also staying at the guest house was abducted, Danish said.
The German and Finnish nationals were members of the NGO Operation Mercy, according to a statement on the group's website.
Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs is investigating, according to a statement from the Finnish government. "At the moment, the identity of the kidnappers is not known," the statement said.
The German Foreign Ministry confirmed a German national was killed in the Kabul attack. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said German authorities are in touch with officials in Kabul, but declined to provide further details.