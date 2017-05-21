Donald Trump just had a(nother) terrible week

(CNN) For a presidency pegged on unpredictability, there's been one constant for Donald Trump these last two weeks: A series of absolutely horrible, largely self-inflicted political wounds.

It was only Tuesday.

The initial reaction out of White House was decidedly muted. "As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know -- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."

That tune changed -- rapidly. By Thursday morning, 12 hours after the Mueller announcement, Trump took to Twitter to make his real feelings about a special counsel known. "This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" he tweeted in an epic feat of hyperbole.

Later that day, in a press conference with the Colombian prime minister, Trump doubled down. "I respect the move," he said, before quickly adding : "But the entire thing has been a witch hunt. There is no collusion between, certainly, myself and my campaign. But I can always speak for myself and the Russians -- zero."

By Friday, official Washington was running on empty -- exhausted by a seemingly endless stream of gigantic news stories, any one of which would dominate a normal news cycle for weeks.

But within an hour of Trump boarding Air Force One for a nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rome, among other cities, the Times was at it again with a story detailing how, in that same May 10 meeting, Trump had bragged to Lavrov and Kislyak that he had fired Comey -- calling him a "nut job" and adding: "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

The White House didn't deny the story. Instead they offered a ridiculous spin that Comey was getting in the way of Trump's attempts to push the reset button in the US relationship with Russia. Uh-huh.

Even that laundry list of horrible developments for the White House leaves things out -- most notably the ever-changing stories of why Trump actually fired Comey. It's mind-boggling.

Donald Trump, for stuffing seven years' worth of bad news into seven days, you had the worst week in Washington. Again. Congrats, or something.