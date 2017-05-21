Abroad, President Trump's reality collides with candidate Trump's words

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) Few might have expected that four months into his term President Donald Trump would find himself addressing a room of Muslim leaders after a night surrounded by dancing, drumming Saudi men .

Ensconced within the presidential bubble on his first foreign trip, Trump is regularly finding the view from inside is often far different than from out. It's a lesson most presidents learn sooner or later. For Trump, who ran as an outsider promising to explode political norms, the adjustment appears more abrupt.

In a major address Sunday to the leaders of 50 nations where Islam is the predominant faith, Trump veered closer than ever to the establishment views of American influence abroad, a sharp and jarring break for a man whose campaign was built upon uncensored language about America's security and role in the world.

"I stand before you as a representative of the American people to deliver a message of friendship and hope and love," Trump said. "Our vision is one of peace, security and prosperity in this region and all throughout the world. Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God."

Worlds apart

The words from President Trump and candidate Trump, particularly on Islam, were vast worlds apart.

The President's message Sunday was far closer in tone to Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush than to the rhetoric that electrified the Republican campaign trail and helped send Trump to the White House.

This, for example, is not something candidate Trump would have said: "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it."

It may have been the most consequential speech of Trump's young presidency, offering a pathway for his still-evolving foreign policy doctrine and setting a benchmark for which he will be judged in the global fight against terrorism.

Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Donald Trump speaks during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21. Trump told Muslim leaders he brings a message of "friendship, hope and love." Hide Caption 1 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump is seated for at the Arabic Islamic American Summit on May 21. Speaking of Islamic terrorism, Trump said, "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil." Hide Caption 2 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump, center, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, center right, Jordan's King Abdullah II, second right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, third right, and other officials pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 3 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the Arabic Islamic American Summit on May 21. Hide Caption 4 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, shakes hands with President Trump on May 21 in this handout photo from the Saudi Royal Council. Hide Caption 5 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip This handout photo shows the summit opening its session with President Trump and heads of state in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 21. The meeting was attended by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Oman. Hide Caption 6 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump speak on May 21 during the summit in this handout photo. Hide Caption 7 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump shakes hands with employees during a visit to the GE All-Women Business Process Services and IT Centre on May 21 in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Hide Caption 8 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump walks with Saudi King Salman at the summit on May 21. Hide Caption 9 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21 in Riyadh. Hide Caption 10 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi share a laugh during a bilateral meeting on May 21. Hide Caption 11 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh., Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 12 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman. Hide Caption 13 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman wave to the crowd during a signing ceremony. Hide Caption 14 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. Hide Caption 15 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 16 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 17 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump is served coffee during a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal at the Royal Court Palace. Hide Caption 18 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal. Hide Caption 19 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace. Hide Caption 20 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. Hide Caption 21 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. Hide Caption 22 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on May 20 at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Hide Caption 23 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman. Hide Caption 24 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, greets King Salman upon arriving in Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 25 of 26 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 26 of 26

Not only was the conciliatory tone a rarity for Trump, but the speech was also delivered entirely without applause as leaders of 51 Arab and Muslim nations listened in silent, yet rapt attention.

When Obama delivered his maiden speech to the Muslim world, back in June 2009, he chose a youthful audience at Cairo University as his backdrop. Students and young activists cheered that a man named Barack Hussein Obama was standing before them as the 44th president of the United States.

Eight years later, the region is even more combustible, considering Obama delivered his speech before the Arab spring. Obama did not once utter the word terrorist or terrorism, both of which were laced throughout Trump's speech, which he boiled down to "a battle between good and evil."

Yet the most stark difference on display here this weekend was not between Trump and Obama, but Trump and Trump.

In this country, which he once he scorned his predecessor for appeasing, Trump has given in to its gilded embrace. The kingdom's outsized welcome, intended to flatter a president hungry for affirmation, appeared to work.

"Words do not do justice to the grandeur of this remarkable place," Trump said during his remarks.

On Saturday, Trump touted an agreement to ship $110 billion worth of weapons to Riyadh and displayed no apprehension at how they might be used. And during his address on combating terror, Trump decided to avoid mentioning the hardline Wahabi interpretation of Islam that originated in his host country and has informed terror groups' ideologies.

Presidential lessons

For Trump, his first trip abroad has amounted to an education in the realities of being president: the contradictory messages of diplomacy, the rigid structures of protocol, and perhaps most of all, the sticky give-and-take of making foreign friends.

Those are lessons that often put Trump at odds with the president he vowed to be on the campaign trail, one who bars all Muslims from entering the country and who cuts off ties with regimes who repress parts of their populations.

As Trump moves on from Saudi Arabia, the presidential lessons will continue. His campaign rhetoric will again intrude when he lands Monday in Israel, where he's determined the time is not right to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as he said he would on the campaign trail.

In Rome, he isn't likely to repeat his claim from a year ago that Pope Francis is "disgraceful" for making critical comments about Trump's plans to construct a border wall with Mexico.

At the European Union headquarters in Brussels, the open questioning of the bloc will likely be kept at a minimum. And across town at NATO, any talk of the military alliance being obsolete will disappear.

Trump's foreign tour will amount to a highlight reel of campaign rhetoric meeting global reality.

Fewer places is that reality more stark than in Iraq and Afghanistan, which remains one of the most profound challenges facing the Trump administration. Yet the President mentioned neither country in his remarks on Sunday, a reminder that his policy toward both countries remains unclear.

When he returns to the White House, a decision is waiting whether to follow the advice of his military advisers and increase the number of American troops on the ground in either -- or both -- countries. A glimpse into the still-unfolding Trump doctrine may have been offered up here Sunday, as he declared: "We will make decisions based on real-world outcomes, not inflexible ideology."

"We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking," Trump added, the only vague reference to the Iraq War. "And wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms, not sudden intervention."