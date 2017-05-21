Abroad, President Trump's reality collides with candidate Trump's words

Story highlights Trump delivered a major address to Arab leaders Sunday

He used softened rhetoric compared to his campaign

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) Few might have expected that four months into his term President Donald Trump would find himself addressing a room of Muslim leaders after a night surrounded by dancing, drumming Saudi men.

But there he was Sunday, standing at the front of a vast reception hall, declaring Islam one of the world's great religions while encouraging leaders to disavow terrorists. And there he was Saturday night, swaying to rhythmic lyrics in Arabic, only a year after deriding Islam as a religion based in hatred and vowing to bar all Muslims from entering the United States.

Ensconced within the presidential bubble on his first foreign trip, Trump is regularly finding the view from inside is often far different than from out. It's a lesson most presidents learn sooner or later. For Trump, who ran as an outsider promising to explode political norms, the adjustment appears more abrupt.

In a major address Sunday to the leaders of 50 nations where Islam is the predominant faith, Trump veered closer than ever to the establishment views of American influence abroad, a sharp and jarring break for a man whose campaign was built upon uncensored language about America's security and role in the world.

"I stand before you as a representative of the American people to deliver a message of friendship and hope and love," Trump said. "Our vision is one of peace, security and prosperity in this region and all throughout the world. Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God."

JUST WATCHED Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror' 01:13

Read More