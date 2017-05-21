Story highlights Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday

His speech is aimed at uniting against terrorism

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) President Donald Trump, in a high-profile speech Sunday, will look to set the US and himself on new footing with the 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide who have heard much of the President's Islamophobic comments on the campaign trail and little in the way of outreach.

But the main objective of Trump's address will be to galvanize the Muslim world into confronting the radical Islamist ideology that birthed terrorist groups like ISIS, which Trump has vowed to destroy

"Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God ... Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith," Trump will say, according to excerpts of his speech.

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil," Trump will say. "That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires."

Trump will deliver the speech here in Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam's two holiest sites, in what administration officials have described as a symbolic statement.

