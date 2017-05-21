Breaking News

Trump reaches out to Muslims, calls for sharing 'burden' in terror fight

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 8:34 AM ET, Sun May 21, 2017

President Trump receives Saudi royal welcome
President Trump receives Saudi royal welcome

    President Trump receives Saudi royal welcome

Story highlights

  • Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday
  • His speech is aimed at uniting against terrorism

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN)President Donald Trump on Sunday will look to make clear that the United States is not at war with Islam in a major speech here on Sunday, instead defining the battle against terrorist groups as a "battle between good and evil."

In a departure from the Islamophobic rhetoric he sometimes deployed on the campaign trail, Trump will speak out against the militant, political ideology of "Islamist extremism," according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House. Trump's expected use of that term -- rather than "radical Islam" -- will send signals in this region that Trump is putting distance between Islam and the ideology that fuels terrorist groups like ISIS.
"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," Trump will say, according to the prepared remarks. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
    Will Trump hit reset with Muslims?
    Will Trump hit reset with Muslims?
    Despite the shift in rhetoric, Trump will still argue that Muslim countries share in the responsibility for confronting terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam, calling on Muslim countries in the Middle East to bear more of the "burden" in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS.
    "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong -- and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump is expected to say.
    He will say that Middle Eastern countries "cannot wait for American power," but must instead "decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children."
    The President's speech is expected to help him reset his relationship with the Muslim world after he made a slew of Islamophobic remarks on the campaign trail and called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States during the campaign.
    Trump has sought to accelerate the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and his outreach signals that Trump understands he needs a more constructive relationship with Muslim countries, particularly those in the Middle East, if he hopes to succeed in his stated goal of destroying ISIS and other terrorist groups.
    President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh., Saudi Arabia.
    President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh., Saudi Arabia.
    President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman.
    President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman.
    President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman wave to the crowd during a signing ceremony.
    President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman wave to the crowd during a signing ceremony.
    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    President Trump is served coffee during a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal at the Royal Court Palace.
    President Trump is served coffee during a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal at the Royal Court Palace.
    First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal.
    First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal.
    Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.
    Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.
    US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.
    US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.
    Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20.
    Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on May 20 at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on May 20 at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.
    President Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, greets King Salman upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.
    President Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, greets King Salman upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.
    The major speech, which Trump will deliver Sunday during an Arab-Islamic-American summit in Riyadh to leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, will mark Trump's first effort to reach out to the world's 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide.
    Trump is expected to say that he hopes to assemble "a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism."
    "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith," Trump will say. "That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires."
    Delivering the speech here in Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam's two holiest sites, Trump will look to push past his campaign rhetoric -- including a statement in March 2016 that "Islam hates us" -- but will still be dogged by the efforts his administration continues to carry out.
    But even as he addresses the Muslim world on Sunday, his administration is continuing to defend the executive order Trump signed to bar visitors from six Muslim-majority countries, which was blocked in US federal court amid criticism that the order is Trump's attempt to fulfill his campaign promise to ban Muslims from the US.
    H.R. McMaster, the President's national security adviser, said the address will be an "inspiring, yet direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and his hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam to dominate across the world."
    Those listening to the President's speech on Sunday will also have to contend with the rhetoric of Trump's campaign, which experts say has exacerbated anti-Muslim sentiment.
    Donald Trump: 'I think Islam hates us'
      Donald Trump: 'I think Islam hates us'

    During his campaign, Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States," floated the possibility of creating a database of Muslims in the US and called for surveillance of US mosques.
    "I think Islam hates us," Trump told CNN's Anderson Cooper in March 2016.
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said the Saudi kingdom, which agreed to host Trump's attempt at a reset with the Muslim world, praised Trump for his plans to deliver the speech and expressed optimism at the content.
    "If we can change the conversation in the Islamic world from enmity toward the US to partnership with the US, and if we can change the conversation in the US and in the west from enmity toward the Islamic world to one of partnership, we will have truly changed our world and truly drowned the voices of extremism, and drain the swamps from which extremism and terrorism emanates," Jubeir said.