Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday will look to make clear that the United States is not at war with Islam in a major speech here on Sunday, instead defining the battle against terrorist groups as a "battle between good and evil."

In a departure from the Islamophobic rhetoric he sometimes deployed on the campaign trail , Trump will speak out against the militant, political ideology of "Islamist extremism," according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House. Trump's expected use of that term -- rather than "radical Islam" -- will send signals in this region that Trump is putting distance between Islam and the ideology that fuels terrorist groups like ISIS.

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," Trump will say, according to the prepared remarks. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."

Despite the shift in rhetoric, Trump will still argue that Muslim countries share in the responsibility for confronting terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam, calling on Muslim countries in the Middle East to bear more of the "burden" in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS.

"We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong -- and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump is expected to say.

