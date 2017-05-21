(CNN) President Donald Trump's speech Sunday will likely be met with skepticism and frustration in the Muslim world, according to experts in the Middle East who said his sudden shift in tone on Islam was unconvincing.

Trump gave his speech in Saudi Arabia, where he ditched his hard-line rhetoric from the 2016 election campaign and instead called Islam "one of the world's great faiths."

Here's what experts in three Middle Eastern countries thought of the speech.

Jordan

Former Jordanian Justice Minister Ibrahim Aljazy said Trump's shift in tone towards Muslims was notable.

JUST WATCHED Trump to Muslim world: Drive out terrorists Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump to Muslim world: Drive out terrorists 01:00

"Trump has moved from 'Islam hates us' to a friendlier approach of common values and shared interests," he told CNN.

But Aljazy said that Jordanians and others in the Muslim world had hoped Trump would deliver clearer answers on American policy in the region.

"I would not call it a constructive tone since that people in the region, particularly Jordanians, are looking for a more clear approach to the Israeli policies and an end to settlements, which may pave the way for a true two-state solution and end of occupation," he said.

"Referencing 'Islamic' terrorist organizations only will not be appreciated by the vast majority of people in the region when other forces are carrying out acts of aggression, especially as Arabs and Muslims are the prime victims of these organizations," he said.

Trump also failed to acknowledge the importance of democracy and the rule of law in putting an end to the root causes of terrorism, Aljazy said.

Iran

Hamed Mousavi, a political science professor at Iran's Tehran University, said that Trump's attempts to strike a friendlier tone in Saudi Arabia were hard to swallow.

"It will be met with deep skepticism in the Muslim world because Trump has been hostile and offensive to Muslims -- with his Muslim travel ban, for example. All they've seen so far from Donald Trump is a lot of hostility," he told CNN.

Mousavi said that by making lucrative arms deals with Saudi Arabia, the United States has lost its ability to put pressure on Riyadh to reform Wahhabism, a fundamentalist brand of Islam that insists on a strict interpretation of the Koran.

Wahhabism is the country's dominant faith, and in 2013, the European Parliament published a report dubbing the religion as a main cause of global terrorism.

On Saturday, Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed an arms deal worth $109 billion, part of a broader $350 billion package of economic and defense investments over the next decade.

"I think the US needs to decide what it wants from this relationship with Saudi Arabia. Does it want the economic benefits? Or is it to fight terrorism and to fight an extreme form of Islam?" Mousavi said. "These two agendas don't fit with each other. If Saudi Arabia buys this relationship, the US will be in no position to lecture them."

Lebanon

Karim Makdisi, an associate professor of international politics at The American University of Beirut, said that the Trump administration's policies on the Middle East have in most respects been a continuation of the Obama administration's.

But Trump's speech on Sunday marked some provocative changes, he said. Most notable was Trump's open condemnation of Iran as a nation that funds and harbors terrorists.

"What this speech appears to signal is a potential shift away from Obama's more pragmatic policy towards Iran that resulted, most notably, in the nuclear agreement," Makdisi said. "Trump's vitriolic attack on Iran was matched only by his lavish praise of the Saudi king. Given the bitter Saudi-Iranian regional conflict that includes both proxy wars and sectarian bating, this shift may potentially lead to yet further violence and instability."

Makdisi pointed out that Trump equated Hezbollah, a Lebanese political and military group made up mostly of Shia Muslims, with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Hezbollah was conceived in the early 1980s primarily to fight against Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.

JUST WATCHED Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil 02:46

"This is irresponsible on many levels," Makdisi said of Trump's comments.

"With Israeli rhetoric increasing against Lebanon, this does not bode well. The Lebanese will not put much stock in yet another grand speech, but they will keep an eye out for Trump's position towards Israel's threats against Lebanon, and any shift in US policy towards Syria."

He said that Trump's description of a good-versus-evil conflict essentially made it official that the US would back a Sunni force allied with Israel against terror groups.

"If this rhetoric is translated into action, the region is in for much bloodshed rather than the long-term 'peace' Trump spoke of," Makdis said. "Ultimately, let us observe what the Trump administration policy will be with regard to Iran -- this is the real litmus test."