Washington (CNN) Before President Donald Trump delivered his much-anticipated speech on Islam and terrorism in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, much of the media focused on one phrase: radical Islamic terrorism.

Would Trump continue to use the term, as he did throughout the 2016 presidential campaign while criticizing former President Obama for refusing to "name the problem"? Or, in front of his Saudi hosts, would Trump find a less controversial variant, like "Islamist extremism"?

In Sunday's speech, he had it both ways, decrying both "Islamists" and "Islamic terror."

"There is still much work to be done," Trump said. "That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamic extremism and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds. We must stop what they're doing to inspire -- because they do nothing to inspire but kill."

Briefly, "Islamist" refers to political movements that attempt to implement Islamic law and theology. "Islamic" refers to the religion itself, and many Muslims take offense at associating their faith with violence.

