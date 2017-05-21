Trump compliments Egyptian president's shoes

Story highlights Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

He is meeting with Arab world leaders

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) Moments after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi complimented President Donald Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible," Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el Sisi's shoes.

"Love your shoes. Boy, those shoes. Man ... ," Trump said, as reporters were being escorted out of the room.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It's unclear the exact shoe the Egyptian President was wearing, but appeared to be black boots, similar to those Trump was wearing, but shinier.

The exchange wasn't observed by video cameras in the room, but was captured in an audio recording.

Trump held meetings with several Arab world leaders Sunday morning, ahead of a planned speech on confronting Islamist extremism and later a forum on Twitter.