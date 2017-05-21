Reince Priebus returning to Washington after Saudi visit

Story highlights The decision for Priebus to return to the US was pre-planned, the White House said

(CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus will return to Washington after President Donald Trump wraps up his visit to Saudi Arabia, the first stop on his foreign trip.

The decision for Priebus to return to the US was pre-planned, not spur-of-the-moment, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a second Trump adviser said.

"He was planning to come for the first stop and then head back for the budget roll out," Sanders said.

The chaotic nature of this White House has prevented Trump's team from doing much strategic planning, the second Trump adviser said. Leaving the trip early would give Priebus time to plan for the President's return, the adviser said.

Some major issues are awaiting Trump back home, including the possible hiring of outside legal counsel in the Russia probe, the selection of a new FBI director, and the effort to pivot back to the President's domestic agenda.

