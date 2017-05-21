Chicago launches campaign in response to Trump's immigration policies

Story highlights Chicago announces sanctuary city program to help refugees and immigrants

(CNN) The city of Chicago is launching a campaign in response to President Donald Trump's threats to cut off funding for sanctuary cities.

"One Chicago" was established on Sunday afternoon in response to the growing needs of the city's refugee and immigrant populations.

The campaign slogan reads: "Three million residents, three million stories, one Chicago."

Mayor Rahm Emmanuel and several other Chicagoans kicked off the event at the DuSable Museum of African American History.

Emmanuel became emotional when he spoke of his grandfather, who journeyed to the United States when he was 13 years old.

