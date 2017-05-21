Chicago launches campaign in response to Trump's immigration policies

Story highlights
(CNN)The city of Chicago is launching a campaign in response to President Donald Trump's threats to cut off funding for sanctuary cities.
"One Chicago" was established on Sunday afternoon in response to the growing needs of the city's refugee and immigrant populations.
The campaign slogan reads: "Three million residents, three million stories, one Chicago."
Mayor Rahm Emmanuel and several other Chicagoans kicked off the event at the DuSable Museum of African American History.
Emmanuel became emotional when he spoke of his grandfather, who journeyed to the United States when he was 13 years old.
"He came because this country represented something that Moldova would never stand for," Emmanuel said. "This country, the place he calls home -- the place my grandfather said without a word of English -- his grandson is the mayor. This is the greatest city in the greatest country in the world."
Angel Castillo, an immigrant living in Chicago, said he kisses his kids goodbye when he leaves them because he doesn't know "if he will see them the next day."
"With the new administration, everybody lives in fear," Castillo said.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was also at the One Chicago campaign kickoff and spoke of a city that "protects immigrants, that cherishes immigrants, that allow immigrants to really prosper."
"One Chicago was established in 2017 to unify all Chicagoans as one city and one voice," the campaign website says.
The campaign will "facilitate access to resources and support for Chicago's residents, including its immigrant and refugee communities."