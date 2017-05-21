Melania Trump gets rave reviews in Saudi press

Story highlights The first lady chose not to wear a headscarf

She received praise in local press

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) First lady Melania Trump's fashion choices got rave reviews in local Saudi Arabian press Sunday, despite forgoing the customary headscarf.

Both the first lady and first daughter Ivanka Trump have been closely watched in Saudi Arabia for both style and substance.

Had the honor of visiting 1st all-women process service center in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. Thanks to @GE_Saudi for the invite! pic.twitter.com/qTloc4PtCJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017

On Sunday, the first lady conducted a few solo events while her husband continued bilateral meetings with the Gulf Cooperation Council. She visited the American International School in Riyadh and an all-women General Electric service center, tweeting out images from both visits, calling the visits an "honor" and praising "international perspective and education to children."

Similarly, Ivanka Trump separately attended a women's empowerment roundtable at Tuwaiq Palace with civil society leaders, prominent businesswomen and female Saudi elected government officials, according to the White House.

Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

"It is important to hear directly from local women about progress they and their country have been able to make and the challenges they still face," a White House official said.

Read More