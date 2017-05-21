Media 'jokes' not so funny

Story highlights After firing blanks from a machine gun, Tampa's mayor reportedly joked, "the first place I point that gun is at the media"

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was overheard joking with Trump about a ceremonial saber on journalists

Defense writer John Donnelly was pinned against the wall by security guards at the Federal Communications Commission

Trump's unrelenting criticism of the media and divisive rhetoric at rallies seems to have engendered hostility and a creeping permissiveness about violence

(CNN) Some unsettling recent incidents suggest violence against journalists — and claims that it's just a joke — is gaining ground as a "new normal" for reporters.

Howard Altman, who covers military affairs for the Tampa Bay Times, r eported Saturday that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn made what Buckhorn thought was a "joke" at a military conference attended by special operations troops, commanders and industry.

While riding on a military boat as part of a demonstration during a special operations forces industry conference last May, Buckhorn, a Democrat, was allowed to fire blanks from a machine gun, "and so the first place I point that gun is at the media," the mayor told the crowd. "I've never seen grown men cry like little girls, for when that gun goes off those media folks just hit the deck like no one's business. It's great pay-back. I love it."

The sometimes-adversarial relationship between journalists and the leaders they cover -- and joking references thereof -- is nothing new; some would say it's even necessary, as Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have in recent months.

But is Buckhorn's attempt to draw laughs funny? Of late, maybe not so much.

